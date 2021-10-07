Windows 11 bug could reduce Ryzen CPU performance by up to 15%, AMD says
Most people shouldn't rush out to install brand-new operating system versions on day one, and Windows 11 is no exception to that rule. AMD has published information about a pair of bugs that can reduce performance for Ryzen processors running Windows 11 by as much as 15 percent, though how much slowdown you observe will vary based on what you're doing and the CPU you're using. AMD expects both bugs to be fixed later this month.arstechnica.com
