Today's D Brief: CIA pivots to China; USSOF, Marines in Taiwan; Record-high suicides for DoD; Russian cyberattacks are escalating; And a bit more.
The CIA just launched a new office expressly designed to counter “an increasingly adversarial Chinese government,” Director William Burns said in an announcement Thursday morning, two days after the New York Times revealed the CIA’s recent internal effort to better keep its informants alive across the globe, especially in China.www.defenseone.com
Comments / 1