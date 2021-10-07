CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Actress Meg Donnelly talks ‘Zombies 3,’ mental health advocacy

By Ojinika Obiekwe, Marcia Parris
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qg4BK_0cK9unmg00

“Zombies” star Meg Donnelly has a long list of talents which include acting, singing and dancing.

She’s also a composer, producer and mental health advocate.

Donnelly spoke with PIX11 News to discuss producing “Zombies 3” and what fans can expect in this third movie.

She also speaks on the importance of mental health advocacy, and why it’s important to advocate for others, especially young people.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Hello Magazine

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

Will Smith and his longtime wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, must be over the moon after receiving incredible news about their youngest daughter, Willow. Hollywood's power duo had a proud parent moment after the 20-year-old made it onto Times 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris,...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Marvin Winan is engaged but who is fiancée Deneen Carter?

News that Marvin Winan got engaged hit social media on 7 October 2021 and now everyone is curious about who his lucky fiancée is. Marvin Winans, pastor and member of gospel quartet The Winans, announced he had got engaged while speaking at his Detroit church, The Perfecting Church. Although he...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Distractify

R&B Singer Emani 22 Has Reportedly Passed Away at Age 22

R&B singer Emani 22 — born Emani Johnson — has reportedly passed away. She was just 22 years old. Emani 22, who is also known for her singles “Heartbreak Hotel” and “Dripomatic,” is believed to have died in Los Angeles. However, since false death rumors tend to run rampant, it can be hard to believe the news. But, it looks like it's true.
LOS ANGELES, CA
talesbuzz.com

Will Victoria and Ashland get married?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the Italian wedding begins like every other ceremony — happy. However, Y&R fans know a happy wedding doesn’t make for good television. Once again, the hit CBS daytime drama spends another week focusing on whether Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland (Richard Burgi) will...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
