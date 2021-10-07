Actress Meg Donnelly talks ‘Zombies 3,’ mental health advocacy

“Zombies” star Meg Donnelly has a long list of talents which include acting, singing and dancing.

She’s also a composer, producer and mental health advocate.

Donnelly spoke with PIX11 News to discuss producing “Zombies 3” and what fans can expect in this third movie.

She also speaks on the importance of mental health advocacy, and why it’s important to advocate for others, especially young people.

