• Family: Husband Andrew “Pete” Peterson, son Case (8) and daughter Zella (6) • Hometown: Mountain Grove, Mo. In Town: Dr. Katie Peterson is the owner and dentist at the Katie D. Peterson, DDS, PC clinic in Mountain Grove, Mo. Katie grew up in her grandfather’s dental office in her hometown. When she left for college at Missouri State, she knew she would also go to dental school. Once she completed dental school, she knew she wanted to continue her family’s legacy – serving the community with dental care. It’s still a family business – with her kids in the office at times, her mother managing the office and a cousin is her dental hygienist. Her grandfather now resides in Michigan, but is only a phone call away for professional advice.

