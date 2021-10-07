CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 things we noticed in the 'Battlefield 2042' beta

 6 days ago
Four years after the release of Battlefield V, DICE’s shooter series is back and more chaotic than ever before. With a futuristic setting, extreme weather effects and plenty of dynamic destruction, Battlefield 2042 is set to launch on November 19 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.

Ahead of its release, an open beta for Battlefield 2042 has been made available so players can get a quick taste of the action. Battlefield 2042’s open beta features 128 players taking part in Conquest matches on the storm-friendly map Orbital, which takes place in French Guiana. After several hours of multiplayer mayhem, here are 10 things we noticed in the Battlefield 2042 open beta.

1

The weather effects are more than a gimmick

Going into Battlefield 2042, I was skeptical about how much of an impact inclement weather could have on the game, beyond simple screen-covering effects and aesthetic tweaks. I was quickly proven wrong when a storm strolled in and flipped my playstyle upside down. My visibility was immediately stunted, and my sniper shots were far less reliable as a result. Vehicle control grew in importance and so did crowding inside of hangars as my fireteam waited for other players to seek shelter (only to get sent back to the deployment screen). Battlefield 2042 felt like a totally different game under the cover of darkness, with new sightlines sending me to parts of the map I hadn’t seen before.

2

World events are always exciting

Battlefield 2042 also features map-changing world events that players can’t ignore. On the Orbital map featured in the beta, there’s a rocket launch station that has the potential to explode depending on the actions of those on the ground. The tornado is easily the most exciting moment in any match though. If it does rear its head it can tear through previously safe areas and cause wanton destruction, uprooting campers with ease. The spire of doom whips cars into the air like it’s nothing, and will chuck players about like a tumbleweed they’re not careful. Small touches make it feel convincing – I loved watching rubble and dirt peel towards the vortex as I courted the storm.

3

The sound design sticks out

My favorite thing about Battlefield 2042 so far is the blockbuster sound design. Shotguns crunch through armor and sniper rounds ripple past your ears… it can be overwhelming in the heat of battle, but it pulls you right into the action. It’s frankly terrifying to leave your position in the middle of a storm, and when a tank thuds through the concrete wall of a building you’re hiding in, it feels like someone’s just driven a bus through your front room. If you do get a chance to play with a good set of headphones, see if you can position yourself underneath a dogfight on the B1 point while you fend off attackers on the ground. Tiny noises like the bleating of a combat drone or the alarm of a doomed helicopter make memories amid all of the mayhem.

4

On the fly attachment swapping is a game-changer

When you spawn in Battlefield 2042 you’ll be prompted to choose from a series of weapons, but you can’t pick how they’re kitted out until you put boots on the ground. Here you can pull up a gorgeous interface that lets you click to add and remove scopes, stocks, silencers, and grenade launchers to your weapons whenever you want. This is a smart change as it speeds up combat and lets you adapt on the fly, playing nicely with the endless chaos of Battlefield 2042. In one life I would often flit between control points and get hurled around the map by vehicles and sudden situations, so it was revolutionary to be able to change the range and ammo type on my guns where necessary.

5

The specialist system is going to be divisive

By far the biggest change in Battlefield 2042 is the addition of adaptable specialists instead of rigid classes as seen in previous Battlefield games. There are four specialists in the beta and each gets an active and passive skill. For example, Casper the sniper has a recon drone for scouting and a movement sensor to alert players to enemy positions. However, the rest of the system is left totally up to you. Any specialist can use any gun, throwable or gadget in the game, so there isn’t much need for proper medics or resupply soldiers in the field, which I imagine might put off some Battlefield veterans.

6

Conquest feels more individual than ever

Thanks to the specialist system you can usually solve your own problems by swapping in what you need when you die. I definitely noticed less camaraderie as a result, with Conquest feeling more individual than ever. It’s something that will have to be balanced in the full release in order to incentivize players to pick a breadth of specialists over the most combat-effective ones. A big part of Battlefield for me is the feeling of working together with your team, and while it does remain here, its importance is reduced as the speed of the game has picked up. There was some pressure on the points, but Orbital mostly feels like a gigantic gunfight.

7

The grappling hook is awesome

The most interesting specialist in the beta is easily Mackay, who moves faster when aiming and has a grappling hook much like the one seen in Halo Infinite’s recent betas. You can arc yourself around buildings with it and reach previously impossible positions to flank groups of enemies and escape from certain death. It’s awesome once you figure out the momentum, and feels like the most fun way to engage with Battlefield 2042’s more fast-paced, independent gameplay.

8

It feels a lot like 'Warzone'

Speaking of the pace of combat, Battlefield 2042 will definitely be familiar to Warzone players in how it feels to shoot and move in battle. Thanks to the attachment swapping and the more varied specialist system, Battlefield 2042 is a much more hectic game than previous entries. A blistering sprint and slide mechanic helps you get around the map quickly and jump into the thick of battle with greater ease. Each life feels more meaningful than previous games as a result, with chaos around every corner. Equippable armor plates and tactical call-in systems create extra easy comparisons.

9

The in-game music is weird

After getting out of a nail-biting firefight during one of my matches, I started sprinting towards a quad bike to escape and heard Ariana Grande-style dream-pop booming out of its speakers. Some of the vehicles in Battlefield 2042 have built-in radio stations that you can flick on if you want to listen to some bland music while you get blown up. It’s a bit of a baffling addition that feels really jarring when you first encounter it. The more vocal specialists soften the blow somewhat with their chatter, but it’s still a very absurd facet of this dystopian war game.

10

The netcode needs some work

The most immersion-breaking part of Battlefield 2042’s beta is the dodgy netcode, which you can even see from the spawn screen. Jets and choppers ping across the screen, rubberbanding around obstacles before dropping impossible salvos on players before they can blink. With 128 players per match, there’s bound to be some teething problems, but even with an above-average internet connection, it was noticeable, even on the ground in some cases. Players will pop in and out of vehicles at times or have their invincible bodies stuck in the architecture when parachuting onto a point.

Written by Jordan Oloman on behalf of GHLF.

