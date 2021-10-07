CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

A Members-Only Dining Club Brings Secret Menu Freebies to Dallas Diners

By Amy McCarthy
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Off the Menu, a new members-only dining club that hails from California, has officially landed in Dallas. Here's how it works: Subscribers pay a $20 monthly membership fee for access to one free dish per day via the Off the Menu app, often a secret menu item, at participating restaurants across the city. The freebie doesn't come with any terms and conditions, like a minimum purchase, though co-founder Lawrence Longo tells Eater that the app's users generally tend to buy other items in addition to the free dish.

Comments / 0

 

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

