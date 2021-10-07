CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DALLAS MAVERICKS NAME THERABODY THE OFFICIAL RECOVERY PARTNER

By Dallas Mavericks
 6 days ago
OCTOBER 7, 2021 (DALLAS, TX) – The Dallas Mavericks and Therabody, the global pioneer in wellness technology, announced a multi-year partnership, naming Therabody as the Official Recovery Partner of the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavericks will integrate Therabody solutions into their training and recovery regimen, including Theragun percussive and vibration therapy, RecoveryAir pneumatic compression, and PowerDot electrical stimulation.

