Sarasota DOH: Red Tide Is Present in the Gulf (Again)
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County (DOH-Sarasota) is reminding the public that elevated levels of red tide have been detected at area beaches, including Longboat Key, Bird Key Park/Ringling Causeway, North Lido, Lido Casino, South Lido, Siesta Beach, Turtle Beach, Nokomis Beach, North Jetty, Venice Beach, Service Club, Venice Fishing Pier, Brohard Park, Caspersen, Manasota Key and Blind Pass.www.sarasotamagazine.com
Comments / 3