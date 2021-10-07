CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Rays ALDS roster: Luplow in, Phillips out

MLB
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays unveiled their American League Division Series roster on Thursday, setting their 26-man squad for their first-round series against the Red Sox. Their toughest task was narrowing down their pitching staff, finding the right mix of matchup relievers and length options, and deciding whether to carry 12 or 13 position players. The biggest surprise is perhaps the omission of popular outfielder Brett Phillips, who was part of their outfield rotation all season and a late-inning baserunning option off the bench, to make room for the return of first baseman/outfielder Jordan Luplow. The right-handed-hitting Luplow figures to be a better matchup against Boston’s left-handed starters, including Eduardo Rodriguez and Chris Sale in the first two games, while Tampa Bay can get by in the outfield with Kevin Kiermaier, Randy Arozarena, Austin Meadows and Manuel Margot.

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Astros should be fuming at Rays’ Kevin Kiermaier incident

The Houston Astros should be frustrated over how the Tampa Bay Rays’ incident involving Kevin Kiermaier was handled. If you ask MLB fans what comes to mind when they hear someone mention the Houston Astros, it’s likely something to do with the organization’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. Understandably so, the Astros won’t be able to live that down anytime soon.
MLB
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
Jordan Luplow
Person
Shane Baz
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Andrew Kittredge
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Matt Wisler
Person
Manuel Margot
FanSided

3 Rays players who won’t be back next season

The Tampa Bay Rays were shockingly eliminated by the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS. These three players will not be back next season. Throughout the 2021 regular-season, the Tampa Bay Rays solidified their status as the best team in the American League, as evidenced by their 100-62 record. They were expected to make a return trip to the World Series, and had the talent to potentially win the Commissioner’s Trophy for the first-time in franchise history.
MLB
CBS Boston

Rays Stunned By Ground-Rule Double Call, But Umpire Says Ruling Was ‘Very Simple’

BOSTON (CBS) — “I can’t believe that happened.” Those were the words of Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, a man who — with good reason — remained stunned at the ground rule double call that took the go-ahead run off the board for the Rays on Sunday night at Fenway Park. Instead of an RBI triple, Kiermaier was forced to accept a ground-rule double after his fly ball ricocheted off the right field fence, off the ground, off Hunter Renfroe, then over the fence and into the bullpen. Logically, Yandy Diaz — who had taken off for second base with the pitch —...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alds#Rays#The Red Sox#Tampa Bay
numberfire.com

Rays' Jordan Luplow receives a breather on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays utility-man Jordan Luplow is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Luplow will sit on Tuesday night after Ji-Man Choi was chosen as Tampa Bay's first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 106 batted balls this season, Luplow has produced a 10.4% barrel rate and a...
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Should We Blame La Russa for White Sox’ Struggles?

No matter what happens in the two games today, three of the four Division Series will see Game 4. The Red Sox’ bats erupted against the Rays’ deep pitching staff to even the series Friday night. Last night, the Braves won Pitchers Duel Part II with the Brewers, shutting out Milwaukee, 3–0, behind ...
MLB
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips on Rays' bench against Astros

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Lance McCullers and the Houston Astros. Randy Arozarena is returning to the lineup to replace Phillips in right field and hit second. Wander Franco is hitting third and he is followed by Nelson Cruz in the cleanup spot.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB

Rays opt for young talent atop ALDS rotation

ST. PETERSBURG -- Throughout the final weeks of the regular season, the Rays said they’d bet on talent over experience in the postseason. Their American League Division Series rotation proves it. • ALDS Game 1 presented by Good Sam: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Before Tampa Bay worked...
MLB
SportsGrid

Rays Announce Game 1 ALDS Starter

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Rays left-hander, Shane McClanahan, will start Game 1 of the American League Division Series against the wild card winner between the Yankees and the Red Sox. McClanahan led all starters with ten wins on the season and finished with a 3.43...
MLB
MLB

Rays' ALDS roster may have few surprises

ST. PETERSBURG -- The Rays used 61 players this season, including 38 pitchers. They utilize their depth as well as any club in the Majors, and the sheer number of pitchers they had available helped them survive the transition from last year’s 60-game season back to a 162-game campaign. Now,...
MLB
Oracle

McClanahan named Rays’ starter for Game 1 of ALDS

Former USF pitcher Shane McClanahan will start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night against the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field. The Red Sox advanced to the best-of-five series with a 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees in the wild-card game Tuesday night.
MLB
NESN

How To Watch Red Sox-Rays ALDS Coverage On NESN

NESN will keep you inside the action, as the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays clash again. Boston will play Tampa in the best-of-five American League Division Series in the coming days, and NESN will air pregame and postgame coverage of each matchup. Those on the go can catch NESN’s Red Sox-Rays coverage on Watch NESN Live.
MLB
snntv.com

Rays hold workout prior to ALDS Game 1

ST. PETERSBURG (SNN-TV) - The Tampa Bay Rays held a workout this morning in preparation for Thursday's ALDS game one, where the Rays will host either the Red Sox or the Yankees. The Rays, courtesy of the AL's best record, await tonight's winner in the American League Wild Card game...
MLB
albuquerquenews.net

Familiar foes Red Sox, Rays duke it out in ALDS

The Tampa Bay Rays will seek to recapture last year's postseason buzz as they open their American League Division Series against the AL East rival Boston Red Sox on Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Last season, the Rays secured their first AL pennant since 2008 to set up a...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy