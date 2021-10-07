Community Connection focuses on ending Homelessness in District 8

Early in my newspaper career, when we took a break from gathering news, we had to pass the basement printing press to get to the coffee shop. We’d traipse down the back stairs, across the basement past fat rolls of newsprint and into the break room. The woman who managed the place served up black coffee and thick caramel rolls. She cranked up the volume on her radio whenever a Dylan song came on. Sometimes on afternoon breaks, the press run would begin and the floor would vibrate under our feet. On our way back to the newsroom, we’d pause to watch the web of newsprint stream across the press and land in folded stacks of newspapers, the ink still warm and damp.

