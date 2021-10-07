CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Community Connection focuses on ending Homelessness in District 8

By Marva Sneed
texasmetronews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncilmember Tennell Atkins of District 8, the City of Dallas Office of Homeless Solutions, and Where Are You Outreach, held a homeless service resource fair recently. The outreach-based initiative seeks to identify and connect the area’s unsheltered persons to resources such as legal assistance, housing, and job resources, food and clothing resources, and medical services. The event brought together many supportive service providers, all intent on helping those in need through a resource network unique to District 8. Councilman Atkins said the mission for this event was to identify the people that are homeless. “This was a pilot program with plenty of resources for those who have lost jobs, have medical needs, students and families who are homeless and getting them the services that they need.” For more information contact: Christine Crossley, Director, Office of Homeless Solutions https://dallascityhall.com/departments/homeless-solutions.

texasmetronews.com

