My Heart’s In Akureryi—Our Big Iceland Adventure

Your Pinay Travel Blogger is back in the groove and is more adventurous than ever! See my latest trip where I experienced one-of-a-kind adventures in Mauritania!. Scrolling through a Facebook group that I’m in (Every Passport Stamps Group), I came across these amazing people with the same goal as me. All coming from different parts of the world, we decided to meet and share the same thing we are all passionate about – Traveling! But this is not just your typical trip as we chose this African country to try something that I myself didn’t think I could achieve.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO