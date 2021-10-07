CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

My Heart’s In Akureryi—Our Big Iceland Adventure

By Tammy Davis
Columbia Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember the TV show Wings back in the ’90s? If I had to describe Iceland’s domestic airport, that would be it. The set of it. Two differences— the airport in Iceland might be smaller than the fictional New England airport, and the pilot in Iceland wasn’t nearly as cute as Tim Daly. Darn it.

www.thecolumbiastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
pdxmonthly.com

Canada Calling: Our Guide to Adventures Up North

Above: Nancy Greene Lake. Image courtesy Tourism Rossland/Eric Gonzalez/Red Mountain Resort. We offer you three Canadian adventures Portlanders can have as a road trip, plus farther-afield versions if you want to get on a plane and take off to the great white north, eh.
WORLD
Two Monkeys Travel

The Adventures in Mauritania – Our Ultimate Iron Ore Train Experience!

Your Pinay Travel Blogger is back in the groove and is more adventurous than ever! See my latest trip where I experienced one-of-a-kind adventures in Mauritania!. Scrolling through a Facebook group that I’m in (Every Passport Stamps Group), I came across these amazing people with the same goal as me. All coming from different parts of the world, we decided to meet and share the same thing we are all passionate about – Traveling! But this is not just your typical trip as we chose this African country to try something that I myself didn’t think I could achieve.
WORLD
Only In Pittsburgh

With An Ancient Gorge And 50-Foot Cliffs, Wolf Creek Narrows Natural Area Near Pittsburgh Is Worthy Of Adventure

Pittsburgh promises the best of both worlds – the fast-paced excitement of the big city and the tranquility of nature. When we need to escape that busyness of city life, we have so many amazing outdoor destinations to which we can escape. For a quiet adventure among nature, consider a visit to the beautiful Wolf […] The post With An Ancient Gorge And 50-Foot Cliffs, Wolf Creek Narrows Natural Area Near Pittsburgh Is Worthy Of Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Jaw-dropping shark photos give a rare close-up look

He’s gonna need a bigger camera. Photographer and entrepreneur Euan Rannachan has made a business out of his admiration for sharks and has earned himself a reputation for getting up-close shots of — and sometimes in — the predators. “I have been fascinated by apex predators all my life including...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Text Suggests Europeans Knew of America Long Before Columbus Set Sail

Exactly how and when people settled in North America is a topic of much fascination for experts, and now a new analysis of ancient documents is shedding light on some lesser known details of this long-contested timeline. A document written by a Milanese friar, dated to around 1345, has been found to contain what looks like a reference to the Atlantic coast of North America – suggesting Italian sailors were already aware of the continent some 150 years before Christopher Columbus set sail for it. Entitled Cronica universalis and authored by Galvaneus Flamma, the work is written in Latin and is currently...
SCIENCE
Only In Vermont

The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Vermont With A Forest And An Overlook Is Quite The Hike

For a hiking adventure that’ll make you feel as if you’ve stepped into your very own fairytale, plan an outing to Overlook Trail via West River Trail in Jamaica, Vermont. In addition to enjoying time in nature, this 2.4-mile breathtaking loop trail has scenic views that include a river, a forest, a cave, and vantage […] The post The One-Of-A-Kind Trail In Vermont With A Forest And An Overlook Is Quite The Hike appeared first on Only In Your State.
VERMONT STATE
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iceland#Art#Adventure#Open Hearts#Wings#Pan Am
The Atlantic

Arctic Horror Is Having a Comeback

This article contains spoilers for The Terror and The North Water. Of all the horrors of a 19th-century European voyage to the Arctic—noses and cheeks turned necrotic by frostbite, snow blindness, sea madness, broken bones badly knit—perhaps most ghastly was scurvy. The disease often starts with stiff limbs and ulcerating skin. Gums bleed and blacken, then engorge and protrude over the teeth or their absent weeping sockets like a dark second set of lips. This tissue is actively rotting, so living men smell dead. Odors and sounds become agonizingly, even dangerously, intense; hearing a gunshot can kill. And because many sufferers hallucinate that they are among the foods and comforts of home, some doctors called the affliction “nostalgia.”
INDIA
Sherrell Writes

Brian Laundrie Tracked on TikTok

Drone Picture of the home of Brian Laundrie's parents.Dennis A. Clark. The TikTok community has joined Dog the Bounty Hunter in the nationwide manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie is the fiancé of the recently slain Gabby Petito and is the prime suspect in her murder. Many TikTokers have made drone footage of Brian's family home go viral, with some claiming that he can be seen hiding in their flower bed located in the back yard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
CNET

Scientists spot giant 'mystery creature' while exploring shipwreck

It's cool enough to find a shipwreck. It's even better to spot a massive, mysterious sea creature hanging out with the wreck. That's what happened to the crew of the OceanX OceanXplorer research vessel during an expedition in the Red Sea in late 2020. A year later, OceanX is revealing...
WILDLIFE
My 1053 WJLT

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
ScienceAlert

Mummified Birds in The Atacama Desert Reveal a Truly Dark Side of History

The more we look into the harsh extremes of Chile's Atacama Desert, the more we find. Phenomena both mystifying and wonderful, occasionally bordering on alien. But in this incredibly dry place, it wasn't just the climate that was unforgiving. Its ancient human inhabitants, making do in a parched place not best suited to hosting them, traded in whatever they could get their hands on. Sometimes, it seems, that was the brilliant feathers of colorful birds brought unceremoniously to a desert they didn't belong to, but were destined to be buried within. "What we consider acceptable interactions with animals under our care was very...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Radio Signals From Distant Stars Suggest The Presence of Hidden Planets

Astronomers have found a collection of stars doing something unexpected. Within 160 light-years of the Solar System, four red dwarf stars that should be quiet in radio observations have been caught emitting radio signals. According to an analysis of these signals, the best explanation for this activity is the presence of unseen exoplanets. It's not, to be clear, a technosignature hinting at an alien civilization; rather, it seems to be the result of an interaction between the exoplanet and the star's magnetic field, generating intensely strong auroras that can be detected using the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) – a powerful radio telescope...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy