Valentine I. Michelli (Val) passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021 at the age of 77. She was born on February 14, 1944 to Charlie B. Isreal and Ruby Lucille Cooper-Isreal in Tillar, Arkansas and resided in Ponchatoula, LA. She loves working with her houseplants and doing ceramics and spending time with her family. She was a home maker and enjoyed raising her children.