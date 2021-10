Security cameras capture the moment a homeless man snatched a 3-year-old from the streets of New York. In the video, you can see the child walking up to a street corner with her siblings and grandmother. You can also see a man who had just crossed the street to the same corner where the family was standing. The man had a blanket wrapped around himself and, as he approached the family, opens the blanket in a flash and grabs the little girl from her grandmother's grip.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 HOURS AGO