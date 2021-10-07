CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

'Stubbs the Zombie' and 'Paladins Epic Pack' are free on the Epic Games Store

By Kyle Campbell (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvaqY_0cK9n5uC00

It’s that time of the week where everyone opens up the Epic Games Store, downloads the free game, and never, ever plays it. Hey, no judgment here. Free games are free games!

As is now a tradition for the Fortnite creator, Unreal Engine owner, and metaverse builder, Epic Games has announced this week’s free title on EGS.

If you have a capable PC, you can download Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse and the Paladins Epic Pack on Oct. 14. If you’ve ever wanted to munch on brains in the 1950s, the old-school action-adventure Stubbs the Zombie will totally do the trick. Meanwhile, the Paladins Epic Pack will unlock four champions for the hero shooter: Ying, Raum, Androxus, and Tyra, along with several slick skins for each!

It doesn’t even matter if your PC has the power of a Nokia 3310 either. As long as you redeem the game within the allotted window, it’s yours forever. The only caveat is you have to play it from Epic’s launcher, but we all know PC gamers are cool with that kind of thing. It’s true, stop booing us.

Last week, players got access to Europa Universalis IV, which is among the nerdiest of strategy games that money can buy, for free. Past giveaways have included The Escapists, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Sonic Mania, Control, and Frostpunk, which is a cool strategy game for cool people, for free.

Check back next week and we’ll clue you in on some more EGS freebies.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

New Trojan Steals Data From Steam and Epic Games Store Accounts

Researchers from Kaspersky have described a serious threat to gamers. A trojan called BloodyStealer can be used to steal accounts from the most popular platforms, such as Steam and Epic Games Store. As reported by Kaspersky, the Trojan is becoming increasingly popular on the darknet, where it can be purchased...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘PC Building Simulator’ is next week’s free Epic Games Store title

Epic Games Store will be giving away PC Building Simulator as its next free game from October 7-14. As part of its long-running weekly giveaways, PC Building Simulator, which lets PC gamers build their dream PC, will be available for free through the Epic Games Store. This will replace Europa Universalis IV, which is currently free on the digital store until October 7.
VIDEO GAMES
heypoorplayer.com

Epic Games Store Unlocks Achievements Next Week

Standardized Achievements Largely Replace Developer Achievements. For over a year now the Epic Games Store has allowed developers to add their own achievement systems to games. While this saw a wide disparity in what achievements looked like, it worked for many. Starting next week however a unified solution will provide a more consistent experience.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Epic Games Store#Unreal Engine#Egs#Nokia#Frostpunk#Glhf
rockpapershotgun.com

The Epic Games Store is coming to the Microsoft Store, for some reason

Microsoft are making a new Microsoft Store, and you'll be able to download even more stores from it. They've announced that they're adding a number of third-party storefront apps, including Amazon and Epic Games. These will arrive sometime in the next few months, after the new Microsoft Store launches alongside Windows 11 next week. Finally, you'll be able to launch a store you don't want from a store you really don't want.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Epic Games Store is getting an upgraded achievement system

The Epic Games Store is finally getting a unified achievement system. The system is called Epic Achievements, and it will be added to a few games starting next week, Epic announced Monday. Epic Achievements will be available first for Rocket League, Hades, Pillars of Eternity, Humankind, Zombie Army 4, Defense...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Epic Games Store achievements arrive soon: What to know

Today, Epic Games announced that its storefront will soon support achievements. The new achievements system Epic is implementing will allow developers to create achievements for their games while players earn account XP for earning them. At the start, the Epic Games Store will only have a handful of games that support achievements, but Epic expects that more games will follow later in the year.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

Override 2: Super Mech League - Epic Games Store Release Trailer

Prepare to face off in Override 2: Super Mech League, available now on the Epic Games store. Override 2: Super Mech League gathers a crew of distinctly devastating mechs for over-the-top throwdowns for 1-4 players. The game features a 'Leagues' Career Mode and more. Cross-platform matchmaking is available now for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Epic Games' storefront is now live in the new Microsoft Store

The Epic Games Store is among the first storefronts coming to the new Microsoft Store. It's available in the new MS Store starting today, October 4, 2021. Other major apps are also present in the new store, such as Disney+. The new Microsoft Store is here, and along with it,...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

The Next Set of Epic Games Store Freebies Revealed!

Paladins Epic Pack and Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse has been revealed as the new set of games that will be free from the Epic Games Store to redeem from October 14-21 while PC Building Simulator is the current free game that will be available for redemption from now until October 14.
VIDEO GAMES
techeblog.com

PC Building Simulator is a Real Game and Available Free On the Epic Games Store Until October 14th

Yes, it was released a couple of years ago, but for those who’ve never heard of PC Building Simulator, it’s basically a simulation-strategy game produced by The Irregular Corporation in collaboration with Romanian independent developer Claudiu Kiss. There are three different modes – Career, Free Build and How to Build a PC – with each of them requiring different play styles. Read more for two gameplay videos and the download link.
VIDEO GAMES
phoronix.com

Lutris 0.5.9 Released With Support For The Epic Games Store, New Options

Lutris 0.5.9 is now available for this open-source Linux game manager program that has now added initial support for the Epic Games Store among other new options and enhancements in this new version. Lutris 0.5.9 provides initial Epic Games Store support. Given that Epic still isn't offering this platform natively...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

37K+
Followers
78K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy