'Stubbs the Zombie' and 'Paladins Epic Pack' are free on the Epic Games Store

It’s that time of the week where everyone opens up the Epic Games Store, downloads the free game, and never, ever plays it. Hey, no judgment here. Free games are free games!

As is now a tradition for the Fortnite creator, Unreal Engine owner, and metaverse builder, Epic Games has announced this week’s free title on EGS.

If you have a capable PC, you can download Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse and the Paladins Epic Pack on Oct. 14. If you’ve ever wanted to munch on brains in the 1950s, the old-school action-adventure Stubbs the Zombie will totally do the trick. Meanwhile, the Paladins Epic Pack will unlock four champions for the hero shooter: Ying, Raum, Androxus, and Tyra, along with several slick skins for each!

It doesn’t even matter if your PC has the power of a Nokia 3310 either. As long as you redeem the game within the allotted window, it’s yours forever. The only caveat is you have to play it from Epic’s launcher, but we all know PC gamers are cool with that kind of thing. It’s true, stop booing us.

Last week, players got access to Europa Universalis IV, which is among the nerdiest of strategy games that money can buy, for free. Past giveaways have included The Escapists, Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Sonic Mania, Control, and Frostpunk, which is a cool strategy game for cool people, for free.

Check back next week and we’ll clue you in on some more EGS freebies.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.