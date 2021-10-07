CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL picks against the spread, Week 5: Can the Bills beat the Chiefs?

By Charles Curtis, Charles McDonald
 6 days ago
We’re on to Week 5 in the NFL, which kicks off Thursday with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks facing off. That means it’s time once again for our weekly look at the point spreads in order to help you win some money.

Last week, Charles Curtis went 10-6 (27-37 overall), and Charles McDonald went 8-8 (30-34 overall).

We now go to each of them for comments before their picks.

Charles C: WOOOOOOOOOO BIG WEEK! Only … err … 10 games under .500. We can build on this!

Charles M: Honestly surprised I went 8-8 because I felt like I missed every bet in real time. Onward.

(All odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook.)

1

Rams at Seahawks (+2.5)

Charles C: Rams

Los Angeles won’t take last week’s loss lightly — I could see this being a 400-yard kind of night for Matthew Stafford.

Charles M: Rams

This Seahawks defense has been bad. Sure, they were able to slow down Jimmy G and a rookie Trey Lance, but this Rams offense is a different beast.

2

Jets at Falcons (-3.5)

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Charles C: Falcons

Yes, Atlanta is a bad football team (sorry, Chuck!). But the Jets will let down on the road after an impressive home win.

Charles M: Falcons

Actually think the Falcons get the win here. They’re a better team than the Jets and they might be able to get past New York’s offensive line a few times to make things tough on Zach Wilson.

3

Eagles at Panthers (-3.5)

Charles C: Panthers

This is screaming for a Philly cover, yet I can’t resist the idea of the Panthers’ receivers having a day.

Charles M: Eagles

I think Jalen Hurts’ production this year is a little funny money, but this Panthers defense has a couple weeks before they get Stephon Gilmore in the lineup and I think the Eagles can take advantage.

4

Dolphins at Buccaneers (-10.5)

Charles C: Dolphins

That feels like a large spread for a Bucs team that gives up a lot of passing yards. I’ll say Miami covers with a late touchdown.

Charles M: Buccaneers

Jacoby Brissett seems like a nice guy, but having watched him play football this year (and the Dolphins in general) I’m rolling with the Buccaneers.

5

Saints at Washington (+2.5)

Charles C: Washington

I honestly have no idea here with these two mediocre teams. So I’ll take the home dawgs and hope for the best.

Charles M: Saints

Washington is not a good team, they just got lucky with a little Falconing last week. Take the Saints.

6

Patriots at Texans (+7.5)

Charles C: Patriots

Shouldn’t THIS be the -10.5 spread? C’mon.

Charles M: Patriots

Learning my lesson after last week’s debacle picking the Texans. I’m sorry!

7

Broncos at Steelers (-1.5)

Charles C: Broncos

I know Drew Lock might start this game, but why would I put money on Big Ben right now?

Charles M: Broncos

8

Lions at Vikings (-8.5)

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Charles C: Lions

Jared Goff to D’Andre Swift for a score with seven seconds left will be your bad beat of Week 5. Count on it.

Charles M: Vikings

The Lions looked more like the Lions I thought we were getting at the start of the season last week. Overachieving every week is hard, give me the Vikings here.

9

Packers at Bengals (+3.5)

Charles C: Packers

As impressive as the Bengals have been defensively, I can’t take the points with Aaron Rodgers being Aaron Rodgers again.

Charles M: Packers

This is a tough matchup for the Bengals. Give me Aaron Rodgers and the points.

10

Titans at Jaguars (+4.5)

Charles C: Titans

This is a “dare you to take the points with a team that might put up some offense against a porous D even though said team is under a lot of heat due to its head coach” spread. I won’t take the bait.

Charles M: Titans

The Titans injury list is longer than a CVS receipt, but the Jaguars have wasted a lot of time this week on Urban Meyer being Urban Meyer. So, take the Titans JV squad.

11

Bears at Raiders (-4.5)

Charles C: Bears

I’m writing this just minutes after Justin Fields was declared QB1 and I can’t help but think he’ll get a boost with that info and cover.

Charles M: Raiders

The Raiders are still a better team than the Bears and I think Derek Carr has enough in the chamber to out-duel Justin Fields.

12

Browns at Chargers (-1.5)

Charles C: Browns

This should be one of the best games of the week, and while Justin Herbert is awesome, so is the Browns’ defense.

Charles M: Chargers

Baker Mayfield is not playing good football right now. Slowing down the Browns rushing game will be difficult for the Chargers, but Justin Herbert and the Chargers passing game can keep them in the game.

13

49ers at Cardinals (-5.5)

Charles C: 49ers

I’m thinking Trey Lance — assuming he starts — will be able to stay within a touchdown or so of Kyler Murray.

Charles M: Cardinals

The Cardinals are straight up the better team right now and Kyler Murray is playing elite football. Taking them as they improve to 5-0.

14

Giants at Cowboys (-6.5)

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Charles C: Cowboys

The Giants have shown some feisty qualities as of late … but I think the Cowboys offense is just too good not to win by a lot.

Charles M: Cowboys

The Giants might not be as bad as their record suggests, but this Cowboys offense has so many different ways they can hurt you and Dak Prescott is on top of his game.

15

Bills at Chiefs (-2.5)

Charles C: Bills

This is a real test for Buffalo, and I think they pass against a Chiefs defense that can’t stop anyone.

Charles M: Chiefs

Bills might be the better team, but I just can’t not take Patrick Mahomes. It feels sacrilegious.

16

Colts at Ravens (-6.5)

Charles C: Colts

I’ve gone back and forth about this a thousand times, so I’m taking the points.

Charles M: Ravens

Carson Wentz not good. Lamar Jackson very good. This is the analysis you crave.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
