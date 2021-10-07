CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

'This is a crisis': Tens of thousands of children affected by pandemic-related deaths of parents

By Ariana Eunjung Cha
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen months after James Vance, a former Marine and retired policeman in Princeton, W.Va., died of covid, his two young children are still reeling from his death. Julia, 12, a middle-schooler who used to do everything with her father, is withdrawn. Her sister Jamie, 7, still talks about him in the present tense. As for Mom, Jerri, a third-grade teacher, she is struggling to keep up with bills and maintain a sense of normalcy for her daughters while still processing the devastation of losing the love of her life.

www.mrt.com

Comments / 14

wake up call
4d ago

oh the children are next to go, they're going to kill as many as they can on their way out, if you vaxed your kids you just killed them, blame yourself because the truth has been our for awhile now,

Reply(10)
3
Related
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Race And Ethnicity#Mental Health Services#Depression#For The Children#Marine#Pediatrics
Duluth News Tribune

Grandma regrets providing a home for her extended family

Both my son and his wife have jobs now and can support themselves. I want to move out, but it would be a physical and financial challenge for me. I’m afraid, too, that ending this arrangement would also end the relationship I have with my daughter-in-law, which affects my ability to see the grandchildren. I’m working with an attorney, so I’ll figure this out, but I want to warn others to be careful what they wish for. — RT.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
communityvoiceks.com

“Why Did We Get The Covid-19 Vaccine?”

Whole Truth Tabernacle (WTT) is a predominantly African-American church located in Northeast Wichita in a low-income impoverished community. Pastor Michael L. Tyson Sr. researched and found low Covid-19 vaccination rates among church congregants, especially in surrounding neighborhoods. Pastor Tyson has begun a campaign to highlight different congregation members that are...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
fox35orlando.com

Wife says husband is about to die of COVID because of equipment shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. - A husband and father of three is on his death bed because of COVID. His wife says he couldn't get the lifesaving equipment needed due to a shortage. "He’s not doing well right now. I just got a call from the hospital that basically he’ll pass sometime tonight into tomorrow."
ORLANDO, FL
WRAL News

Co-founder of anti-vaccine group gets COVID-19, asks protesters to stop

A co-founder of an anti-vaccination mandate group in Hawaii is quitting the organization after getting COVID-19. He's also warning others to avoid large crowds and rallies to prevent the spread. Last October, Chris Wikoff helped co-found the Aloha Freedom Coalition because he felt government shutdowns and mandates were ruining businesses...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Father ‘haunted’ after vaccine-sceptic mother and daughter die of Covid

A mother and daughter who both refused the Covid-19 vaccine have died within weeks of each other after contracting the virus. Sammie-Jo Forde, who was 32, died in the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of east Belfast on Saturday. It came two weeks after her mother, 55-year-old Heather Maddern, who was being treated just two beds away on the same ward, died on 31 August.Ms Forde’s father said neither his daughter nor his former partner was vaccinated, adding his “world” had been “shattered” by their deaths.Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show, Kevin McAllister said the events would “haunt”...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WAFB.com

Family struggles after 2 teens fall critically ill with COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) - A New Mexico father is trying to stay strong for his family after two of his children became critically ill due to the coronavirus. Over the past few weeks, Jason Baca has called the University of New Mexico Hospital his home. Two of his sons, 17-year-old Jason Lee Baca and 13-year-old Ayden Baca, are currently fighting for their lives in the facility’s pediatric intensive care unit.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy