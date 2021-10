Americans are losing trust in President Joe Biden when it comes to information on COVID-19, a new poll found. The Axios/Ipsos poll released Tuesday found fewer than half of Americans now trust Biden to provide accurate information about COVID-19, a significant decline from when he first took office. Americans have also lost at least some trust in several other groups — including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health officials, the government and the media — to provide accurate information on the pandemic, which has left more than 691,000 Americans dead as of Sept. 28.

