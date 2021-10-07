CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Laker Champion Among A Dozen Former NBA Players Arrested In Fraud Scheme

By AJ Gonzalez
 5 days ago
Former Laker Shannon Brown is among one of almost 20 former NBA players charged in a multi-million-dollar health insurance fraud scheme. The indictment in a New York Federal court unsealed on Thursday says the scheme was to "rip off the league's benefit plan" per Jonathan Dienst at WNBC.

Laker fans remember Brown as the high-flying guard on the Lakers guard who was on both the 2009 and 2010 Laker championship squads. Brown had a nearly unmatched vertical leap and was adored by Laker fans for his ability to throw down awe-inspiring dunks. This one was from game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals.

Other players named in the scheme are Terrence Williams, Anthony (Tony) Allen, who was known as the best Kobe stopper, and Ronald "Big Baby" Glen Davis.

According to the indictment, these players engaged in the scheme by submitting fake reimbursement claims for medical and dental services, but never actually receiving these services. The players charged will be facing a conspiracy to commit health care fraud charge.

