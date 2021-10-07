CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Gainwell replacing Sanders as Eagles' lead running back?

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a trend that’s impossible to ignore. More Kenny Gainwell, less Miles Sanders. Sanders has been the Eagles’ bellcow running back since the middle of 2019, when Jordan Howard suffered a season-ending neck injury and Sanders stepped in with a terrific second half. From Week 9 of his rookie year...

Related
numberfire.com

Miles Sanders touches ball five times in Eagles loss

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders rushed 2 times for 27 yards and caught 3 passes (4 targets) for 28 yards in a Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Sanders handled two-of-three running back carries for the Eagles while Jalen Hurts led the team with nine attempts. Sanders combined carries and targets has dropped every game after he recorded 20 in the opener and then 15 last week. The game flow may not get any better for Sanders in Week 4 when the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Is Miles Sanders Nick Sirianni’s LeSean McCoy?

Two different head coaches can have very different opinions of the same player. It happens all the time; a new coach will be hired, they’ll immediately bring in their guys, and they’ll move on from scheme-specific players who were paramount to their predecessor’s vision. It happened when Chip Kelly took...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Eagles' Jalen Hurts Backs 'Pivotal' Miles Sanders: 'He's Got to Get His'

Count Jalen Hurts among the numerous people who believe Miles Sanders should have been more involved in the Philadelphia Eagles' game plan for Week 3's loss to the Dallas Cowboys. “He’s a pivotal part of this offense. He’s one of the best running backs in the league. He’s got to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#American Football
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles’ Miles Sanders cites ‘panic throughout the team’ in loss to Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA — With a 4.94 yards-per-carry average, the Eagles’ Miles Sanders ranks third among NFL running backs since 2019. Only Nick Chubb (5.27 ypc.) and Derrick Henry (5.15) average more among backs with 300 or more touches in that time. Sanders also is third among running backs with a 5.7...
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Why Miles Sanders Should Bounce Back in Week 4

Monday night in Dallas was the definite low point of this early season for the Eagles. From the opening kickoff, the Eagles were dominated on both sides of the ball. Jalen Hurts and the offense did not score an offensive touchdown until halfway through the third quarter. Among other things, one of the most concerning trends of the night was the blatant misuse of Miles Sanders. Sanders ended the game with 2 rushing attempts for 27 yards. Some may argue that the reason why he didn’t get much run in this game was because the Eagles fell down by so much early and needed to continue to pass the ball to have a chance to come back. While this is partially true, the Eagles were only down by a touchdown halfway through the second quarter and only down 2 possessions at half time. After receiving his only 2 carries in the first half, Sanders didn’t receive a single carry in the second half.
NFL
UPI News

Henry, Kamara lead Week 4 fantasy football running back rankings

MIAMI, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Alvin Kamara, Austin Ekeler, Nick Chubb and Ezekiel Elliott top my Week 4 fantasy football running back rankings for 2021. D'Andre Swift, Chris Carson, Aaron Jones, David Montgomery and Jonathan Taylor round out my Top 10 options for Week 4. Zack Moss and...
NFL
CBS Sports

Eagles' Miles Sanders hoping for more balance after blowout loss to Cowboys: 'You have to run the ball'

Miles Sanders isn't pointing fingers at anyone, nor is he demanding the ball himself. Coming off of a 41-21 dismantling in Week 3 at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, he is hoping the Philadelphia Eagles revisit their offensive approach going forward. On Monday night, the Eagles ran for a total of just 64 yards with no touchdowns, but that doesn't tell the entire story regarding just how absent their rushing attack was.
NFL
chatsports.com

Eagles News: Big game in store for Miles Sanders?

4.) Miles Sanders is a top 5 RB this week. Justification: If it doesn’t happen this week I just don’t know when it will. Sanders is off to a bad start and he comes up against KC, who has allowed 4 rushing TDs through 3 games this season. This is the PRIME chance for Philadelphia to get Sanders jump-started for the 2021 season.
NFL
FanSided

Miles Sanders criminally underutilized in Philadelphia Eagles offense

Why do the Philadelphia Eagles refuse to feed Miles Sanders? Fifteen touches! That’s the number of times Miles Sanders has touched the ball over the course of the last two weeks. If you thought Doug Pederson was bad at committing to the run, the Philadelphia Eagles’ new head coach, Nick...
NFL
Daily Journal

Eagles do have a running back like Panthers' Christian McCaffrey, but it's not Miles Sanders

Christian McCaffrey isn't the first running back who is just as dangerous as a receiver as he is a runner. But in today's NFL, the Carolina Panthers' running back is generally considered the gold standard in that regard. And it's likely that the Eagles won't have to face McCaffrey on Sunday. He is listed as "doubtful" after suffering a hamstring injury two weeks ago.
NFL
ESPN

Miles Sanders or Kenneth Gainwell? Solving the Philadelphia Eagles' backfield

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles' running back usage to this point in the season has been interesting, to say the least. Miles Sanders, the lead back, has 37 carries in four games, which is tied for 33rd in the NFL with Dallas Cowboys' No. 2 running back Tony Pollard and New York Jets rookie Michael Carter. Sanders was expected to be a central figure in their offensive attack, yet has rushed nine times total the last two weeks.
NFL
USA Today

Miles Sanders: 5 ways the Eagles can free up star RB vs. Panthers

The Eagles have a Miles Sanders problem, and as the third-year running back looks for a breakout performance, Sunday presents a unique opportunity for an explosion. Sanders has 37 carries in four games, which is tied for 33rd in the NFL with Cowboys’ backup running back Tony Pollard and Jets rookie Michael Carter. While other star running backs are being featured, Sanders is being phased out of certain in-game situations.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles vs. Panthers is a ‘must-win’ situation: Kenny Gainwell, Miles Sanders need touches, Jalen Hurts has to outperform Sam Darnold | Pre-game thoughts

The Eagles’ season is snowballing down a depressing hill as head coach Nick Sirianni tries to figure out how to curb a three-game losing streak. The NFL’s schedulers didn’t help out the first-year head coach with a gloomy gauntlet of a first-half slate, but Sirianni knows he’s getting paid to win games, “transition period” or not.
NFL

