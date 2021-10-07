CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin says team is preparing for Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

 5 days ago
Despite suffering a concussion last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking no chances with Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin told the media that his team is going into the week preparing as if Bridgewater will play on Sunday.

The earliest Bridgewater can be a full participant at practice is Friday. The Broncos are going to do everything in their power to push him through the concussion protocol and get him on the field. Denver is 3-1 and in the thick of the AFC West and can’t afford to lose a second game in a row.

Denver was blown out by the Baltimore Ravens last week due in large part to Bridgewater being out of the game. Pittsburgh is currently 1-3 and dead last in the AFC North. They can’t take any chances if they have any aspirations to climb out of the cellar and make the playoffs.

Steelers vs Packers: NFL Week 4 roster update

