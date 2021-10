BRONX, N.Y. — The New York Yankees finally took care of business. For better or worse, they certainly did it their way against the Tampa Bay Rays. Yes, they undoubtedly cost themselves home-field advantage in the American League Wild Card Game given the sum of their series loss against the Rays but the Yankees were able to avoid traveling to Toronto for Game 163. All that counts now is that the Yankees are in the postseason for the fifth consecutive season and they have an opportunity to win a dozen more games and World Series title No. 28.

9 DAYS AGO