Local Covid cases down to 56 last week

thewakullanews.com
 5 days ago

Islands' Weekly

Weekly COVID update | 9 new cases since last update

Submitted by San Juan County. Since the last update on Friday, Sept. 24, there have been nine new confirmed or probable cases in San Juan County. The current total case count is now 309. Of these nine new cases, initial investigations indicate that six appear to have occurred in fully...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Daily Times

Big jump: San Juan County's COVID-19 cases up 92.5% last week; New Mexico cases surge 23.6%

FARMINGTON — New coronavirus cases leaped in New Mexico in the week ending Sunday, rising 23.6% as 5,027 cases were reported. The previous week saw 4,068 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Case numbers in San Juan County skyrocketed last week compared to the week before, even as large scale clinics were announced as part of a state effort to increase vaccination rates and administer booster shots to qualifying individuals.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
wdnonline.com

Weatherford has 4 fewer COVID cases this week Custer County down 18 active cases

Weatherford is down to 38 active cases of COVID-19 this week compared to 42 cases last week. Southwestern Oklahoma State is reporting three active known student cases on the Weatherford campus which is a decline compared to six active cases last week. SWOSU also is reporting no active cases for the Sayre campus and four active employee cases between both campuses. It is unknown how many students with active cases listed a Weatherford address or hometown address when testing positive for COVID-19 and it is unknown whether or not students testing positive currently are on campus.
CUSTER COUNTY, OK
nbc16.com

OHA: Nearly 1 in 4 COVID cases in Oregon last week were breakthrough cases

PORTLAND, Ore. – Nearly a quarter of all COVID-19 cases reported in Oregon last week were breakthrough cases, state health officials said Thursday. The Oregon Health Authority’s weekly breakthrough report found that 75.6% of the 10,441 coronavirus cases between Sunday, Sept. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 2 were in people who were unvaccinated.
OREGON STATE
kut.org

Austin moves down to Stage 3 of COVID-19 guidelines as local hospital admissions and cases slow

Lee esta historia en español. Austin Public Health is moving down to Stage 3 of its COVID-19 guidance, as cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. “We’ve had a decline in the number of cases, and we are seeing a gradual reduction in the numbers of people in hospital, in ICU and with ventilator use," Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes told a joint meeting of Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council members Tuesday. "So we’re on the other side of the delta surge that we’ve been experiencing since the beginning of July.”
AUSTIN, TX
ocala-news.com

Marion County Public Schools report a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines last week

Marion County Public Schools reported a decreasing number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines last week. The weekly COVID-19 report released by the district shows that during the week from Saturday, October 2 to Friday, October 8, 49 positive cases were reported across the county. That number represents a stark decrease since the first weeks of school, when thousands of students and employees were testing positive and quarantining.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated people have an up to 97% reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 as more of their family members gain immunity through vaccination or infection, study finds

Unvaccinated people are less likely to contract COVID-19 if members of their family have some sort of immunity against the virus, a new study suggests. Researchers from Umeå University, in northeast Sweden, found Covid vaccines not only protect people who have received the shot, but others around them as well.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH
talesbuzz.com

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is extremely helpful at preventing severe COVID-19 but it’s hard to come by in the planet’s poorer countries

Around one million doses of Moderna’s vaccines have been sent to low-income countries. The company has been accused of focusing on profit, The New York Times reported. Moderna told the Times it has limited production capacity and is fulfilling existing orders. Poorer countries have received significantly fewer doses of Moderna’s...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
U.S. POLITICS

