CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers vs. Dolphins

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 5 days ago

It's Week 5 of the 2021 season, and by now your fantasy football team has begun to take shape as players have started to settle into their tiers.

Sports Illustrated Fantasy is here to help you navigate each week with start and sit recommendations, and by its observations, the outlet believes Sunday's game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins will feature plenty of valuable fantasy matchups.

You can find each Buccaneers vs. Dolphins start and sit suggestion below. For players without a breakdown provided by SI Fantasy (those evaluations are block-quoted), AllBucs has its own analysis to offer.

Full SI Fantasy start/sit recommendations

Start 'Em

QB Tom Brady: Brady isn't considered an ideal start this week as other quarterbacks have better matchups, but he's been lights out at home to begin this season and is facing a Dolphins defense that, while talented and sound schematically, could be without one of its top defenders in cornerback Byron Jones. Brady is also due for a bounce-back performance after posting just one passing touchdown in the past two games combined.

RB Leonard Fournette: Fournette appears to be the top back in Tampa Bay, as he saw a 44 percent touch share and played 63 snaps against the Patriots last week. He’ll be a solid No. 2 fantasy back this week when the Buccaneers host the Dolphins. Miami’s defense has been terrible against running backs, allowing six total touchdowns and the third-most fantasy points to the position in 2021.

WR DeVante Parker: Parker is fresh off of his best fantasy showing of the year, posting 77 yards and a touchdown against a top ten Indianapolis passing defense. It's hard to trust the Dolphins passing offense to create explosive plays consistently with Jacoby Brissett filling in at quarterback, but considering Tampa Bay's injury-plagued secondary, Parker is a risk to start that could reap rewards.

TE Mike Gesicki (tight end start of the week): Gesicki has emerged into a startable asset over the last two weeks, ranking third in fantasy points and second in targets at the position. He’s become a popular option for Jacoby Brissett, who will start another game for the Dolphins. The Buccaneers have struggled against tight ends, allowing the third-most fantasy points, and their secondary is a mess of injuries at this point.

TE Cameron Brate: Brate is expected to start for a second week in a row while Rob Gronkowski recovers from a Week 3 rib injury. He hasn't matched Gronkowski's production whatsoever, especially in the red zone, but has caught six passes for 64 yards over the past two weeks while Gronk has been injured. If you aren't strong at the tight end position, Brate is far from the worst option to plug into your lineup.

Kicker Ryan Succop: Succop hasn't put up huge totals so far, as he's tied for 13th in fantasy points among kickers. Still, I like him to put up a nice total in a great matchup against the Dolphins. Their defense has given up eight field goals and is tied for the seventh-most points allowed to opposing kickers in 2021.

Buccaneers D/ST: The Buccaneers D/ST tied for third in points last week in New England, and another great matchup against the Dolphins is next. Defenses have averaged the fourth-most fantasy points when facing Miami, which has allowed 13 sacks and committed six giveaways. Start the Bucs with confidence.

Sit 'Em

RB Myles Gaskin: Gaskin has been a massive dud this season, averaging 7.9 fantasy points in his first four games. He’s also losing touches to Malcolm Brown, who saw a 25 percent touch share last week. If that’s not enough to sit Gaskin, this week’s matchup against the Buccaneers is brutal. Their defense has allowed just one touchdown and 2.8 yards per attempt to running backs this season.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: There’s Only 1 Trade Suitor For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans don’t appear to plan on playing Deshaun Watson this season. The superstar quarterback continues to want out. A trade is complicated, of course, considering Watson’s situation. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While Watson remains eligible to play, it’s possible – likely, even – that teams are hesitant to make a move for him.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Devante Parker
profootballnetwork.com

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 6: Is DeVonta Smith a weekly must-start?

With five weeks of NFL games in the bag, fantasy football managers are starting to feel like they have a solid idea of who to start and who to sit heading into Week 6. But is that accurate, or are we jumping to conclusions after only five games? With not all matchups being equal, here are our top start ’em and sit ’em plays for Week 6 of fantasy football.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Si Fantasy#Patriots#Wr#Tampa Bay
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Shares Latest Update On Rob Gronkowski

A rib injury prevented Rob Gronkowski from playing in both Week 4 and 5. There’s optimism the former star tight end could soon return to the gridiron. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday that Gronk is making “really good progress” back from his injury .
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 45-17 loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers treated the Dolphins like they were a small school program paid to come to Tampa Bay to get dominated. Middle Tennessee State? Central Connecticut State? Against the reigning Super Bowl champions the Dolphins resembled a fledgling college program expected to take a beatdown. And they did just that as Tampa Bay crushed the Dolphins in a 45-17 win, which dropped Miami to 1-4 ...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 4: Chase Edmonds, Chuba Hubbard poised to rack up receptions

One of the most challenging aspects of season-long fantasy football is making lineup decisions. There are so many variables to consider, and we’re always kicking ourselves when we lose a matchup because we got a start/sit decision incorrect. The team at Pro Football Network is here to help. Here are our top start ’em, sit ’em RB plays for Week 4.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wmleader.com

Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

The Week 5 fantasy start ’em, sit ’em decisions aren’t getting any easier, are they? Heading into Week 5, backups QBs Trey Lance and Drew Lock seem poised to start, while handcuff RBs Damien Williams and Samaje Perine might suddenly be thrust into high-volume roles. Whenever there’s a QB change, the ripple effects are felt throughout the entire team, making many question their WRs and TEs and seek lineup advice. As always, SN’s Vinnie Iyer, aka “The Decider,” is here to help those in season-long leagues and those looking for DFS tips.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Week 5: Does Leonard Fournette have RB1 upside in Week 5?

With three weeks of NFL games in the bag, fantasy football managers are starting to feel like they have a solid idea of who to start and who to sit heading into Week 5. But is that accurate, or are we jumping to conclusions after only four games? With not all matchups being equal, here are our top start ’em and sit ’em plays for Week 5 of fantasy football.
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
142
Followers
440
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy