UPDATE: Richie Faulkner has been discharged from a Kentucky hospital and is now resting at home after suffering an acute cardiac aortic dissection during Judas Priest’s concert at the Louder Than Life festival. “He was only four miles away, but miles equal minutes and he did not have many to spare,” Dr. Siddharth Pahwa, cardiothoracic surgeon at UofL Health, said in a statement. “Mr. Faulkner is alive today because the stars aligned. He had an outstanding emergency care team, he was close to a world class heart center, and he was quick to recognize he needed help.” – Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner...

