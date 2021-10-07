From TEALtember to PINKtober
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Jodie Kavensky, Founder of NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, shares how they are transitioning from TEALtember to PINKtober. NormaLeah is highlighting Hereditary Breast and Ovarian Cancer (HBOC) by having a HBOC Basket Auction that goes through October 10th. You can shop online through the 10th here. There are a variety of baskets from cleaning supplies to a Mother’s Day themed basket, something is available for everyone!www.kwqc.com
