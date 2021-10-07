Watch On CBSN Baltimore: The Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race Kicks Off Thursday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — It’s an exciting time of year for sailing enthusiasts — the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race kicks off Thursday.

The annual schooner race, which brings together sailors and vessels from around the world, starts at noon south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Annapolis.

If you can’t get out on the water to watch the action in person, don’t sweat it. CBSN Baltimore will have live aerials from Chopper 13 starting at 12:30 p.m.

Those of you who are out on the boat are asked to give the race participants plenty of room so they can maneuver safely through the water.

Thursday’s race is just one aspect of the 30-year-old sailing event, which runs from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11.

Earlier this week, sailing fans had the chance to check out the schooners assembled for this race. The Parade of Sail was also held Wednesday evening.

On Saturday, the public can get a close-up view of the schooners while they’re docked at Freemason Harbor Basin in Norfolk.