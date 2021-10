The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Saga isn’t over yet. It last week appeared that the company has finally put all confusion to bed and shelved the affordable Galaxy for once and all. But not to be, at least not according to all things Samsung website SamMobile. The publication has learned that the Korean firm is now aiming to release the Galaxy S21 FE in January next year. That’s the time when we are expecting the Galaxy S22 series to come out, you’d argue. Well, the report suggests Samsung could delay the new flagships to the following month.

