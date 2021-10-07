CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winnie, TX

Video: Plane Crashing on Highway During Winnie Rice Festival

By Buddy Russ
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Onlookers in Winnie, Texas got a strange sight followed by a horrifying one as a plane crashed in the middle of Highway 124 mid-morning. The plane was being used as a parade float for the Rice Festival Parade on Saturday. It was being pulled during the parade by another vehicle. According to the Chambers County Sheriff's office, after the parade ended, the pilot of the plane decided that instead of pulling it back to where it is stored, it would be easier to go ahead and fly it back. That's when things went south quickly.

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Winnie, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Rice, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Winnie, TX
Winnie, TX
Crime & Safety
Centre Daily

Plane taking off from road after parade crashes onto Texas highway, video shows

Video captured the moment an airplane came crashing down onto a busy stretch of highway after a parade in a small town in southeast Texas over the weekend. In the video, shared by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, the small yellow plane can be seen coasting low and slow overhead before clipping a light pole, tearing through a stop light and thudding onto the pavement before flipping over -- all in the space of seven seconds -- as bystanders and people in traffic look on.
ACCIDENTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Plane crashes into UPS truck, homes in CA; multiple victims reported

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. A small twin-engine plane crashed into several homes in the city of Santee, California near San Diego on Monday, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department announced. CBS8 reporter Marcella Lee tweeted, “BREAKING NEWS: A...
SANTEE, CA
kjas.com

WWII aircraft crashed on highway in Winnie in failed takeoff attempt

Miraculously, there were no injuries when a World War II training aircraft crashed in the middle of Winnie late Saturday morning. According to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Department, the plane was on a trailer and was in the Winnie Rice Festival Parade. The sheriff’s department said weather began to move in and the pilot feared that he couldn’t get the plane back to the airport before the rain arrived. So, the pilot decided to remove the plane from the trailer and take off on Highway 124 with the sheriff’s department blocking traffic.
WINNIE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
fox4beaumont.com

Texas Rice Festival in Winnie returns after not taking place for two years

Texas Rice Festival in Winnie returns after not taking place for two years due to Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The Texas Rice Festival in Winnie returns after not taking place for two years due to Tropical Storm Imelda in 2019 and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Raleigh News & Observer

Plane flips upside down during crash-landing in NC field with 2 onboard, officials say

A small airplane flipped upside down while crash-landing in a North Carolina field Sunday afternoon, officials said. The single-engine Cessna A150M was having engine trouble about 24 miles northeast of Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 12:45 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said “preliminary reports” show that two...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
Finger Lakes Times

Highway worker hurt in crash

OVID — A highway worker suffered critical injuries Tuesday afternoon when the machinery he was operating was hit by a tractor-trailer on Route 89. According to the Seneca County sheriff's office, the incident happened about 12:40 p.m., near South Cayuga Lake Road, when the driver of an 18-wheeler tried to pass an asphalt roller but hit it from behind. Both vehicles were going south.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
The Independent

Plane flying ‘will you marry me’ banner crashes, killing the passenger and injuring the pilot

A marriage proposal ended in tragedy after a small plane towing a "will you marry me" banner crashed on an island near Montreal.The passenger in the small, Cessna 172 aircraft was killed while the pilot survived. He remained in hospital recovering from his injuries.The banner is believed to have fallen in the St-Lawrence River shortly before the plane went down in Park Dieppe, between Old Montreal and St Helen’s Island.Laurel Scala told Canada’s CTV News that she saw the plane flying the banner shortly before it crashed about 6pm local time on Saturday."It seemed like the normal height that a...
ACCIDENTS
New York Post

Mom leaps 82 feet to her death in freak ‘rope free flying’ accident

A thrill-seeking mom of three plummeted 82 feet to her death after a communications mishap resulted in her leaping off a building without a properly secured “free-flying” cord, as captured in a gut-wrenching tourist video. “Despite the ongoing medical measures, the patient died,” a local health spokesperson told East2West news...
ACCIDENTS
generalaviationnews.com

Drunk pilot forgets to extend landing gear

The pilot of the retractable landing gear-equipped Beech 36 failed to extend the landing gear and the airplane landed at the airport in Douglas, Georgia, with the landing gear retracted. The airplane skid off the runway to the right and came to rest in the grass adjacent to the runway,...
DOUGLAS, GA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy