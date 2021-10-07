Video: Plane Crashing on Highway During Winnie Rice Festival

Onlookers in Winnie, Texas got a strange sight followed by a horrifying one as a plane crashed in the middle of Highway 124 mid-morning. The plane was being used as a parade float for the Rice Festival Parade on Saturday. It was being pulled during the parade by another vehicle. According to the Chambers County Sheriff's office, after the parade ended, the pilot of the plane decided that instead of pulling it back to where it is stored, it would be easier to go ahead and fly it back. That's when things went south quickly.