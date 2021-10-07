CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chopped Junior’ Winner Fuller Goldsmith Dies at 17

By Sarah Williams
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChopped Junior winner and former Top Chef Junior contestant Fuller Goldsmith has passed away at the young age of 17. The production company Magical Elves announced the tragic news on social media. Click inside to read what was released…. The production company posted on Instagram, “We are devastated after hearing...

