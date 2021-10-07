Volunteers needed to serve on City advisory boards

Know someone who wants to get involved in the community, or a student needing volunteer service hours? Serving on an advisory board is an excellent way to get involved. This 5-member board conducts hearings related to the enforcement of the Code of Ordinances. The board shall have the authority and jurisdiction to conduct hearings to consider and enter enforcement orders and civil fines relating to any provision of the code, including any future amendments, but specifically excluding from code enforcement board jurisdiction the provisions in Chapters 6, 42, 70, and 78 of the City Code. The proceedings shall be civil in nature and, notwithstanding any other provisions of the code, there shall be no criminal penalty for any conduct which is made the subject of code enforcement board proceedings. The board shall: