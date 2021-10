I work for a amusement/gaming company that has about 200 old windows 2000 video game machines but the hard ware is starting to fail. so was hoping to build a new but cheap intel Pentium gold system. obviously there is no driver support for windows 2000 so need to run this in VMware. I am able to install windows 2000 either via an iso or a preconfigured vm of win 2k I found online that works great as a stand alone vm. but I really need to somehow clone/convert the original hdd that has 4 partitions and a slim/modified win 2k install, the original hard drive is ide but I have cloned it onto a new sata drive.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO