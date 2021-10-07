Special Student Senate Meeting Addresses Tobey-Kendel Closure
UNC’s campus took a turn for the hungrier this week after the dramatic close of Tobey-Kendel dining room. Wednesday September 29, papers at Tobey-Kendel dining room went up declaring that the hall would be closing for the remainder of the year starting after dinner Sunday, October 3. Many students, especially those who live on central campus, are outraged about the short notice, absolute closure and downgraded options for meal swipes. In response to this adverse reaction, UNC’s Student Senate held a special town hall meeting for students to voice their concerns to members of UNC administration. There was no formal communication with Student Senate members, as some found out through social media channels, the fliers that were posted, and general rumors.www.uncmirror.com
