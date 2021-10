Finance and Personnel Committee Chair Alderman Michael J. Murphy wants to share with the public that American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation proposals submitted by members of the Common Council are now available to be viewed. The various proposals will be discussed at an upcoming meeting of the Finance and Personnel Committee on Friday, October 15 at 9 a.m. The proposals will be heard in association with file #210894 – Substitute resolution relating to the appropriation of the remainder of the first tranche of American Rescue Plan Act funds introduced by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson.

