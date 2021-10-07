Announcing Springboard: The The Madison Leader Gazette’s documentary on the forgotten history of the Treo

“Did the Ethiopians really defeat the white men at the Battle of Adwa, or was the victory simply boasting?” Haile Gerima asked his father as a young boy. Shouting war songs, and harnessing their traditional art of war skills—“shaking spears and swinging swords"—the Ethiopian patriots “tangled the enemy,” his father assured him. “Anytime an Italian bullet hit them they exclaimed, ‘What flea is this?’” Gerima recreates this exchange in his 1999 documentary on the First Italo-Ethiopian War, Adwa: An African Victory. Over time, Gerima came to understand the drama in the storytelling, the metaphorical meaning of the flea, and the power of generational transmission through the creative arts. His father, Abba Gerima, a historian and playwright from Gonder, dramatized historical events through his plays, in which his son acted and helped advertise. The dramatic elements—chants and folklore that recounted the war—helped enliven the stories in Ethiopian communities across generations, while keeping the historical authenticity intact. Gerima’s father’s dramatizations helped him embrace the truth of Ethiopia’s victory and power: In 1896, Emperor Menelik II’s barefooted forces felled the invading Italian army, equipped with bolt-action rifles, at Adwa.

