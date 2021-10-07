CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hyde Park, VT

Mike Ryan: Let us all understand, and ban, bear hound hunting

By News in pursuit of truth
VTDigger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis commentary is by Mike Ryan, a resident of Hyde Park, whose background is in industrial engineering. He came to Vermont in 1979 from Galway, Ireland, and spent 19 years with Digital Equipment Corp., leading its materials management team in South Burlington and then running large computer manufacturing plants in Germany and Scotland. He returned to the U.S. in 2000 and spent 12 years as an independent global consultant leading offshore manufacturing for U.S. and European companies before retiring.

vtdigger.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Recorder

My Turn: An objection to bear hunting

In Joe Judd’s article “Eyeing Bear Season” (Recorder, Aug. 19) we learn that the first of three black bear hunting seasons in Massachusetts began Sept. 7. While hunters and proponents of animal rights will disagree about the management and well-being of the black bear, rarely will they dispute the capabilities of this magnificent animal.
GREENFIELD, MA
The Citizens Voice

Understanding safety regs key when hunting from a deer blind

The white-tailed deer is known to many as North America’s greatest big-game animal. They are intriguing and pique the interest of all who are drawn to the comradeship of hunting. Each person who hunts has their preferred way to pursue whitetails. But one method that has become extremely popular over recent years is the use of deer blinds.
ANIMALS
SoJO 104.9

No More Bear Hunting In New Jersey: Bear Hunts Forbidden In 2021

No doubt all of New Jersey's avid hunters were aware of this, but bear hunting was very much a thing in the state until very recently. Black bear hunting usually received the green light in the state up until this year. Reportedly, there will be no bear hunting in the state of New Jersey in 2021. This news has trickled down after the signature necessary for approval from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection was not received.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Burlington, VT
Vermont State
Vermont Pets & Animals
State
Vermont State
South Burlington, VT
Lifestyle
City
Hyde Park, VT
Local
Vermont Lifestyle
The Independent

Pilot claims vaccine mandate forces him to choose between ‘feeding his family’ and freedom of choice

A US pilot has made a TikTok video claiming his airline’s vaccine mandate amounts to an ultimatum between “feeding his family” and freedom of choice.“I’ve been an airline pilot for 18 years and now I’m facing an ultimatum... I’m being told that in order to continue my career as an airline pilot, I must be vaccinated,” says the pilot, who uses the TikTok account @cellsaucenutrition, in the video.“Which really means I have to choose between putting food on the table for my family and my freedom of choice.”He appears to be a pilot with a sideline in fitness and nutritional...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Black Bear#All Dogs#Digital Equipment Corp#European#Gps
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene under fire for incendiary Twitter poll

Controversial congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has posted a provocative message on Twitter, which some users have interpreted as a reckless call for civil war.The Georgia Republican posted a poll on Monday, asking her followers to vote on whether they thought America should “have a national divorce.”She offered three responses: “Yes, by R & D states”; “No, stay together;” and “Undecided.”As of Tuesday evening, almost half of the 44,293 respondents said the United States should divorce. Around 44% were against the idea and 10% were undecided.In a week where “civil war is coming” had been trending on Twitter, many accused...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Pets
VTDigger

Vermont hits second-highest Covid-19 case total

The Vermont Department of Health reported 287 new Covid-19 cases Thursday, the second-highest total it’s disclosed since the start of the pandemic. It also reported one new Covid death — the fifth this month and 328th person who's died since the virus reached Vermont. The state’s single-day record was set...
VERMONT STATE
Telegraph

Anti-drugs spray on trial in pubs leaves cocaine users in sticky situation

Police are dousing pub and club lavatories with an anti-drugs spray that causes cocaine to stick to surfaces and adds a foul taste. Durham is believed to be the first force in England to trial the spray to deter drug-taking in public, with the Essex, Merseyside and City of London forces considering following suit.
HEALTH
VTDigger

Committee recommends adding new species to Vermont’s endangered, threatened lists

MONTPELIER — The populations of five Vermont species have recently dwindled enough to merit increased protection from the state. The Vermont Endangered Species Committee recommends that the Legislature list the American bumblebee and two plants — the rue anemone and the Houghton’s sedge — as endangered. The committee also recommends listing the Eastern meadowlark, a grassland bird whose population has declined precipitously, as threatened.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Vermont reports 129 new Covid cases, 4 deaths for October

Vermont reported 129 new Covid-19 cases Wednesday, slightly higher than the previous few days but down significantly from the peak of the surge in mid-September. The seven-day case average is now at 170 cases per day, compared with 191 one week ago and 213 the week before that. Hospitalizations for...
VERMONT STATE
Times Daily

US appeals court lets Texas resume ban on most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court has allowed Texas to resume banning most abortions, just one day after clinics began racing to serve patients again for the first time since early September. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy