Rachel Maddow Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Rachel Maddow has revealed that she has undergone surgery for skin cancer.The TV host announced the news on her MSNBC programme, The Rachel Maddow Show, by telling her audience she wanted “to address a quick personal matter”.Maddow disclosed that she had been away from the show for a few days because she had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous mole on her neck.The host went on to urge her viewers to be vigilant with regards to changes in their bodies: “I want to use this moment to tell you something, which is: you should get checked. If you’ve got...

