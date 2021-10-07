Rachel Maddow Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is recovering after undergoing surgery for skin cancer. Maddow revealed her diagnosis during Wednesday's episode of The Rachel Maddow Show, telling viewers that she underwent surgery on Friday at NYU Langone after her longtime partner, Susan Mikula, noticed the mole on her neck had changed "a couple months ago." Maddow said that after seeking a second opinion from her hairstylist, who also confirmed the mole had changed, she went to a dermatologist, who confirmed she had skin cancer following a biopsy.popculture.com
