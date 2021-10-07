Shots Fired Reported on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis; Parked Vehicle Struck Multiple Times
A vehicle was found damaged by bullets following reports of shots fired on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis.
On October 6, 2021, at approximately 8:41pm, officers responded to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for reports of shots fired. Officers spent time on foot investigating and eventually located a parked unoccupied vehicle that was struck by three bullets.
No injuries reported and no arrests were made.
Comments / 1