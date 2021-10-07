CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia's elections will be the most telling political test yet of stringent Covid policies

By Dan Merica
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The off-year elections in Virginia this November will serve as possibly the most revealing test of whether strict coronavirus policies, like vaccine mandates and mask requirements, are good politics in a contested election.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Virginia’s top election official responds as gubernatorial candidates debate audits

The state’s top election official is responding after Virginia’s candidates for governor spent the week sparring over voting machine audits. While Republican Glenn Youngkin and Democrat Terry McAuliffe have engaged in a series of public attacks on the issue, the two are largely in agreement when it comes to election audits: the state’s existing process is effective.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Alexandria, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
Alexandria, VA
Coronavirus
State
Virginia State
Alexandria, VA
Health
wfxrtv.com

Tuesday marks deadline for voter registration in Virginia’s November elections

(WFXR) — If you’re a Virginian and you plan on voting in the Nov. 2 general elections, time is running out for you to register to cast your ballot. According to the Virginia Department of Elections, the deadlines for registering to vote or updating your voter registration information for the November elections are listed below:
stateofreform.com

Eight policy solutions to improve Virginia’s nursing homes

In an effort to address staffing shortages and improve quality of care at Virginia’s nursing homes, legislators deliberated over eight potential policy solutions presented at the Joint Commission on Health Care (JCHC) meeting this week. These included increasing reimbursement rates for nursing home staff, establishing acuity-based work hour requirements, and quality evaluations.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Winsome Sears
Person
Gavin Newsom
Washington Times

Trump signals approval of Youngkin's call for election audit in Virginia

Former President Donald Trump signaled approval of Virginia GOP gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin’s support for an audit on voting machines in the state. Mr. Trump, who contends that fraud deprived him of a second term in the 2020 presidential election, sent out a release this week from his Save America political action committee, sharing an article that revealed the move, reportedly made by the Republican challenger at a private meeting.
Washington Post

Virginia’s election may show the potency of vaccine mandates as public policy

The final Virginia gubernatorial debate between Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe and Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin covered numerous issues important to voters in the statewide elections, but it likely will be remembered most for some of its most telling moments. Among those were McAuliffe’s comment that parents should not dictate public school curricula, and Youngkin’s hesitant and ultimately fumbling answer to a question about coronavirus vaccines.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Covid#Health And Safety#Cdc#Win Mcnamee Getty Images#Mcnamee Getty#Commonwealth#Democratic#Virginians#Democrats#Republicans#House Of Delegates
WDBJ7.com

COVID test positivity rate continues drop in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 860,493 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, September 28, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 2,641 from Monday’s 857,852, a bigger increase than the 1,997 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.
VIRGINIA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Terry McAuliffe says if he loses, Trump's 'comeback' could be imminent

The Virginia gubernatorial race could lead to former President Donald Trump's return if the Democratic contender loses — that's according to Terry McAuliffe himself. Polling favors McAuliffe 49% to 45% for Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin , a recent poll among 802 likely voters found . During a recent MSNBC interview, host Joe Scarborough noted McAuliffe's campaign strategy, that is to one day say he's winning and then opine on falling numbers the next day.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Texas governor Abbott bans all vaccine mandates

Texas' Republican governor Gregg Abbott on Monday announced he was banning Covid-19 vaccine mandates for any entities in his state, including private companies. "I issued an Executive Order prohibiting vaccine mandates by ANY entity in Texas," the governor wrote on Twitter. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective & our best defense against the virus, but should always remain voluntary & never forced," he said. The tweet included an attachment of the press release announcing the executive order, which stipulated that "no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19."
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kmuw.org

Kansas lawmakers want to challenge a COVID-19 vaccine policy that doesn't exist yet

Kansas Republicans opposing COVID-19 vaccine requirements are pushing ahead with an effort to sidestep a federal vaccine mandate that hasn’t yet been written. GOP members in the Legislature created a special committee to look for ways to fight President Joe Biden’s proposed policy, which they see as an egregious overreach of government.
NJ.com

Murphy, Ciattarelli fight over COVID masks, school funding, abortion, white privilege in another heated N.J. gov debate

In their second, and final, debate before voters decide the New Jersey governor’s race in three weeks, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli on Tuesday night traded another set of bitter exchanges over COVID-19 vaccines and mask policies, school funding, and white privilege — while finding some common ground on abortion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Alaska Capitol’s new COVID-19 policy requires testing but isn’t enforced

JUNEAU — A new COVID-19 testing policy in place at the Alaska Capitol requires lawmakers and staff to be tested once every four days, but there is no enforcement and no other visitors are required to undergo testing. Rules for wearing masks were not changed. Masks are mandatory in the...
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

675K+
Followers
105K+
Post
557M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy