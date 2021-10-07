Prep football: La Grande seeks fourth win of season in matchup at Nyssa

Buy Now La Grande’s Cole Jorgensen (51) sacks Burns quarterback Dalhton Proffitt (19) during the Tigers’ 35-20 win over the Hilanders at Community Stadium in La Grande on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer, File

NYSSA — The La Grande football team is getting closer and closer to its goal of winning its league.

After going down 12-0 early in a 35-20 win over Burns last week, the Tigers are not going to overlook a 1-3 Nyssa team in this week’s matchup.

La Grande comes into this game 3-1 on the season, ranked No. 4 in the OSAA 4A standings. While the team may have lofty expectations once the playoffs start, all the focus at La Grande is on taking things day-by-day.

“We can’t take them for granted or overlook them because they’re 1-3,” La Grande head coach Rich McIlmoil said of Nyssa. “We know they’re going to come out and play hard.”

It was a bounce-back win for the Tigers last week, garnering some momentum after a difficult 44-14 loss to top-ranked Estacada the week prior. La Grande got back in the win column against Burns, but it was far from smooth sailing at Community Stadium. The Tigers trailed early on, but rattled off a 35-8 run to close out the game.

“I think we learned a valuable lesson that we can’t take anyone for granted,” McIlmoil said. “A big thing we’ve talked about is just taking things one game at a time.”

The return of running back and linebacker Brody MacMillan has been a major boost for La Grande, which was noticeable in the win over Burns. With the Tigers holding a narrow 21-20 lead in the fourth quarter, MacMillan broke free for two rushing touchdowns on consecutive drives to put the game out of reach. McIlmoil is confident in the team’s rushing attack and what it can do for the offensive production.

“I really like to run the football because if you can control the clock and run the ball, that opens up the pass game later,” he said. “It’s a high-percentage thing for me.”

MacMillan’s rushing capabilities add a hard-nosed element to La Grande’s offense, as his powerful running style typically wears down defenders over the course of four quarters. His success in the run game also opens up windows for junior quarterback Logan Williams, who has proven to be a dual-threat passer this year. The Tigers will look to lean on the run against a Nyssa team that is allowing just over 28 points per game.

In last year’s matchup, La Grande bested Nyssa 42-8 in the team’s season opener. The Tigers will be aiming for a similar outcome as the team starts to eye the conclusion of the regular season.

“Our main goal has always been first and foremost to be league champs,” McIlmoil said. “We just have to take it one game at a time, making sure we control our destiny in the sense that we win our league and get at least one home playoff game.”