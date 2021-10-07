CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bartonville, TX

Marty B’s Coffee coming soon to Bartonville

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

About four years after Marty B’s opened in Bartonville, owner Marty Bryan is getting ready to open a new coffee shop next to his popular eatery. Marty B’s Coffee is under construction next to Marty B’s, 2664 FM 407 East, and is expected to open by late winter, Bryan said. It’ll be a large, modern Hill Country ranch-inspired coffee shop with 31-foot-tall ceilings, lounge areas, a drive-thru, conference room, large fireplace and more for customers to “unwind, connect and enjoy an amazing cup of coffee,” Bryan said. The architecture and design will complement the Marty B’s atmosphere, but it’ll be a bit “lighter and airy” and more intimate and quiet than the restaurant next door.

www.crosstimbersgazette.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

North Point Cafe celebrating new management

North Point Cafe in Denton will celebrate its new management with a party for the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant. North Point, known for its menu of breakfast and lunch favorites, was purchased Sept. 13 by longtime restaurateur Ali Kohandani of Corinth, also the longtime owner of the DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks franchise in Denton. The restaurant is located at 2000 West University Drive. The party will include music performed by Guitar Guy (aka Giampiero Scuderi) of Denton and balloon artist The Balloon Guy (aka Steve Hurst) of Fort Worth and associated with Arlington-based Merry Heart Entertainment.
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Best Little Brewfest in Texas returns to Denton County this weekend

The Best Little Brewfest in Texas returns to Old Town Lewisville on Saturday. The event — located at 151 West Church St. — will feature more than 30 breweries serving up more than 100 different beer samples, live music on two different stages, food trucks, a kids Snow Cone Zone and more. As always, 100% of the profits from the festival will go to the Flower Mound-based Cloud 9 Charities and its Bedtime Rescue program, which provides temporary housing for those in need. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event last year was rebranded as the Best Little BrewPass and sold “passports” for residents to sample beers in different zones throughout the area. This year, the regular in-person festival returns to normal.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Travel with Terri — Autumn at the Dallas Arboretum

As the Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond states, “This this the best pumpkin patch to visit with family this fall.” And I could not agree more!. As far as North Texans are concerned…autumn begins as soon as the Dallas Arboretum kicks off its beloved seasonal event. This colorful fall festival, known as “Autumn at the Arboretum,” is a feast for the eyes and they are celebrating their 16th consecutive year. Expect cooking classes, horticulture demos, petting zoos, trick or tricking and of course, the iconic Pumpkin Village!
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch celebrates 30 years of fall fun

Jan Balekian never imagined having a pumpkin patch. After all, the longtime Flower Mound resident didn’t know the first thing about buying pumpkins, and certainly not by the truckload. She also didn’t see herself single-handedly crafting mazes out of hundreds of pounds of hay, painting dozens of plywood cutouts of Disney characters, having a choo choo train in her front yard, or hosting nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Restaurants
Denton County, TX
Lifestyle
Flower Mound, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Flower Mound, TX
Food & Drinks
County
Denton County, TX
City
Bartonville, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
The Cross Timbers Gazette

After long wait, Special Olympics Texas’ biggest fundraiser returns

An annual fundraising event chaired by Highland Village Police Chief Doug Reim is returning over a year-and-a-half since its originally scheduled date. The fourth annual Steak & Stetson event, Special Olympics Texas’ biggest fundraiser, was scheduled for April 4, 2020. Just a few weeks before the event, the COVID-19 pandemic changed daily life here and around the country, and the event was postponed to the fall. Then to the spring 2021. And then again to the fall.
TEXAS STATE
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: Mad For Chicken

Flower Mound residents have been anxiously awaiting the opening of Mad For Chicken for months and showed up to support their Grand Opening a few weeks ago with huge numbers! So, what is it about this new restaurant that has everyone so excited? If we had to guess, it’s their reputation of their double-fried Korean-inspired chicken wings. That double-fry method creates a perfectly crunchy exterior with an extremely tender and flavorful interior. Combine it with any of their signature sauces and that’s a winning combination in our book!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Free concert pays it forward

The ultimate pay-it-forward experience is coming to Trietsch Memorial United Methodist Church in Flower Mound. The Rejoice Community Choir Concert is a unique musical experience designed to uplift and entertain. The concert is free to the community, but donations are encouraged to support Christian Community Action (CCA) of Lewisville. After...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Beans#Cup Of Coffee#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#French
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Market by Macy’s sets Flower Mound opening date

Market by Macy’s, a smaller format retail store, will open next month in Flower Mound, the company announced this week. Macy’s’ third “off-mall” store format will be unveiled Oct. 29 at The Highlands of Flower Mound shopping center. It’ll be in the old Stein Mart space, 6101 Long Prairie Road, and be about 20,000 square feet in size, according to a company news release. It’ll offer “an even more curated assortment of Macy’s branded fashion, within an easy-to-shop and open environment.”
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

North Point Cafe under new ownership

North Point Cafe in Denton recently changed hands between owners from southern Denton County. Ali Kohandani of Corinth, longtime owner of the DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks franchise in Denton, bought North Point from Lugo Begaj of Argyle on Sept. 13 and recently became its manager. Begaj wants to pursue other interests and focus on his real estate holdings.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Foodie Friday: A La Sweet Coffee & Dessert Shop

Did you know that hidden in Highland Village is a gourmet coffee and dessert shop serving up Parisian pastries created by classically-trained pastry chef, Taylar Lee? Á La Sweet Coffee & Dessert Shop has become a local favorite over the last three years thanks to their delectable collection of macarons, French-style cakes, cookies, rolled ice cream, and their incredible almond croissants.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Mexican restaurant opens in Flower Mound

Flower Mound’s newest restaurant, Alma Mexicana Restaurante, is now open near Sprouts Farmers Market. The family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican food including steak, pork, chicken, and shrimp tacos, mole enchiladas and sizzling hot fajitas, as well as a selection of vegetarian options, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Local neighborhoods planning National Night Out block parties

Thousands of local residents will join millions of Americans in partaking in National Night Out events and block parties on Oct. 5. Each year, about 38 million Americans participate in National Night Out, a cohesive effort to promote crime prevention, police-community partnerships and neighborhood unity, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Neighborhoods in large and small communities in southern Denton County get together with their local police officers each year, and they’re planning for this year’s NNO.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy