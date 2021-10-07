CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says Berlin could ease natural gas crisis by approving Nord Stream 2

By Walé Azeez, Katharina Krebs
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Russia has offered to plug the shortfall in natural gas gripping Europe. But first it wants approval of its controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which has faced criticism as a geo-political weapon being used to expand Russian influence beyond its borders.

