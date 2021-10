Over the past year and a half, MSPs drank from a collective firehose of customer demand as the business world made a massive, and immediate, move to remote work. Overall, the transition to remote work was favorable, with 83 percent of employers and 71 percent of employees saying it has been a success. But as employees return to work, the focus has shifted from remote-exclusive work to the new “work from anywhere” office, and MSPs need to be ready to adapt to this new environment. One of the biggest challenges will be building effective cybersecurity solutions for “work from anywhere” workplaces in the face of an ever-expanding digital footprint.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO