Santa Cruz County, CA

Guest Commentary | Let’s celebrate Hispanic Heritage month year round

By Santa Cruz Sentinel
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 5 days ago

As the late summer sun set over the Watsonville City Plaza on Sept. 17, generations of families set up blankets on the lawn in front of the bandstand. The evening included folklorico dance performances by local youth in Estrellas de Esperanza and traditional Mexican music played by Richmond-based band Los Cenzontles, which was recently featured in the new film “Linda and the Mockingbirds,” with singer Linda Ronstadt. The evening, on the third day of Hispanic Heritage month, was to honor farmworkers and say thank you for their essential work feeding America, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

