In just a few weeks, Google will finally lift the covers off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Ahead of the launch event, the company has shared quite a bit about its upcoming flagships. We’ve also learned several crucial details, including specifications and camera features, through various leaks. However, the pricing information has remained a secret so far. We expected Google to keep it that way until the day of the big reveal, but a new leak sheds light on what could be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s price in Europe.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO