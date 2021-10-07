Brian Laundrie's Father Leaves Carlton Reserve

UPDATE -- Chris Laundrie left the Carlton Reserve just before 2:00 p.m. He was on scene with investigators for close to three hours.

TAMPA -- New developments this morning in the on-going search for Brian Laundrie in Sarasota County.

Media outside the Laundrie home in North Port are reporting that Chris Laundrie has left his house, and according to the family attorney, is on the way to the Carlton Reserve to assist authorities in the search for his son.

Brian Laundrie remains a person of interest in fiance Gabby Petito's disappearance and death, but has been unaccounted for since mid-September.

Photo: NPPD/Canva