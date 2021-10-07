Letter | False premise that women are ascendent over men

In a column this week, Katherine Parker bemoans the “sidelining” and “decline” of men and boys as a consequence of the feminist movement. She’s more than a little premature. Despite the many, real advances for women created by the second wave of feminism beginning in the late 1960s, there is simply not a single metric supporting the idea that women now have won ascendency over men in our society or economy. Pay and wealth differentials still favor men by substantial margins. Important positions in Congress, state legislatures, corporate leadership, the judicial system, tenured professorships, law school and medical school admissions, and every well-compensated profession are still overwhelmingly held by men.