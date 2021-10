Federal authorities are asking for help identifying a fan spotted at a 2016 Los Angeles Dodgers game who resembles a most-wanted fugitive who has been on the run for 23 years. John Ruffo, now 66, was convicted of a $350 million bank fraud scheme in the late 1990s – one of the largest bank fraud scams in American history – and sentenced to 17-and-a-half years in prison, the U.S. Marshals Service said. About $13 million was never recovered.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO