Honig on Trump's coup attempt: That's a fraud, that's a crime

By CNN
 5 days ago
CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig joins New Day to discuss the newest details in former President Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 Presidential Election.

Donald Trump
