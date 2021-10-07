New Halloween Kills Clips Feature Halloween, Kills
If you squint real hard, the above prologue to Curtis Richards' "Halloween" film novelization actually spells "unlimited sequels." Richards' 1979 novel, based upon John Carpenter and Debra Hill's original screenplay for the 1978 slasher, lays the simple groundwork that an entire franchise would mine again and again: This boogeyman is cursed, unstoppable, and an October slot guarantee — if the lust is powerful enough.www.slashfilm.com
Comments / 0