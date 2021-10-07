New Halloween Kills Clips Feature Halloween, Kills

Halloween Kills is finally hitting theaters and Peacock next week, and Jamie Lee Curtis is not the only original Halloween star to appear in the new film. The upcoming horror movie will also feature Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers, Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, and Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace. Richards was only a kid when she appeared in Halloween, and these days she's best known for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which means folks are excited to see her return to acting. Richards also seems happy to be back in Haddonfield. In fact, a recent featurette saw her and Curtis having some loving moments together. Yesterday, Richards continued to spread the Halloween love by taking to Instagram to share a throwback from the original movie.

