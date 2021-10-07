CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A Chinese Film Beat No Time To Die And Venom 2 At The Box Office

By Ryan Scott
/Film
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was much talk last weekend about the box office — and for good reason. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" set records with its $90 million domestic opening, and "No Time to Die" made nearly $120 million in its international rollout. But, amazingly, those weren't the highest-grossing movies worldwide last weekend. And what's even more surprising is it's not even sort of close. Rather, a Chinese propaganda film titled "The Battle at Lake Changjin" absolutely obliterated the competition, which could mean big things for the future.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

This Banned Horror Film Is Too Disgusting For Most To Watch This Halloween

Everyone is down for a good scare during Halloween and one of the best ways to get them is by watching horror films. While there are classics like The Shining and modern hits like Midsommar to watch, some fans have tried to seek out things far darker then could ever appear in cinemas.
MOVIES
Telegraph

Netflix secret codes: How to unlock thousands of hidden films and TV shows

Netflix's incredibly niche, personalised subgenres have long captivated movie nerds, from "Steamy Crime Movies from the 1970s" to "Period Pieces About Royalty Based on Real Life". The genres, based on a complicated algorithm that uses reams of data about users' viewing habits to recommend exactly what a particular user is...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Debuts Slightly Behind Expectations With $56 Million

“No Time to Die,” the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, debuted to $56 million from 4,407 theaters at the domestic box office, a result that falls somewhat short of expectations and signals that even one of the most storied brands in film history is still being forced to contend with a moviegoing landscape that has been dramatically altered by the pandemic. Heading into the weekend, “No Time to Die” was projected to make $60 million to $70 million in its first three days of release. Though not a disaster, the film’s final weekend total was expected to be higher because...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chen Kaige
Variety

Netflix, HBO Max Swoop on Streaming Rights to ‘History of the Occult’ (EXCLUSIVE)

In a series of key pacts for Argentine political horror pic, “History of the Occult,” Netflix has snapped up streaming rights to the film for Spain and Latin America, which it plans to drop on Oct. 15, while WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has scooped up all Central European streaming rights. In addition, Eurozoom took all French rights and plans a first quarter 2022 theatrical release, said Guido Rud, CEO of Buenos Aires-based sales and production company FilmSharks International. “We believe that high concept horror is hard to find, and high concept with amazing scripts, almost impossible. But miracles happen and we are lucky that we...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ International Haul Hits $22 Million

Audiences are turning out in force to bid farewell to Daniel Craig as James Bond. The actor’s final outing as 007, “No Time To Die,” grossed a muscular $20 million on Thursday, pushing its two-day international haul to $22 million. That figure includes Wednesday preview results and midnight shows. Everyone’s favorite member of her majesty’s secret service was a big hit in the U.K. and Ireland, where “No Time to Die” opened to a smashing $6.6 million. That’s a 14% improvement on the results for the previous Bond outing, “Spectre,” though it can’t match the results of “Skyfall.” It is the highest...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Box Office: ‘No Time to Die’ Eyes Record $113M Overseas Opening

The wait was worth it for James Bond. No Time To Die — whose release was delayed numerous times due to the Covid-19 pandemic — grossed $27.2 million on Friday from a raft of foreign markets for an impressive three-day international total of $51.4 million. The movie is opening in 54 markets a week ahead of its launch in North America on Oct. 8.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Topples Original Film's Box Office Record

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is off to a roaring start at the box office. The Sony sequel managed to snare $11.6 million on opening night as people just can't get enough of Tom Hardy and his symbiote friend. Sony is actually predicting a weekend of $50 million, according to Exhibitor Relations, which would be great for the film. However, with opening night bringing in this kind of return it would be easy to see a number even more massive at the end of the weekend. In some ways, this could be conceived as a rubber stamp on what people thought about the first film. Critical response wasn't great but the fans showed up in droves to see what Sony had cooking with the new property. It didn't hurt that Venom hadn't appeared on the big screen since 2008's Spider-Man 3. But, in all reality, this really comes down to Hardy who is a legit draw and completely owns this character. Analysis of this weekend's take, along with the continued performance of Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings, paints an interesting picture heading into the final months of 2021.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Chinese#The Box Office#The Eastern Front
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Box Office Agent: No Time To Die Has Massive International Opening

The fifth and final entry in the Daniel Craig era as James Bond is proving to be a smashing success. Since 2006, Craig has led the franchise into uncharted territory as some of the biggest box office champions of the entire series. With several delays pushing the film back for over a year, excitement is at full tilt to see how they end his run as the character. Today it's being reported that No Time To Die is already an international smash hit.
MOVIES
Register Citizen

Korea Box Office: 'No Time to Die' Dominates Depressed Weekend

James Bond shot his way to the top spot at the South Korean box office, outgunning holdover and new release titles alike. But “No Time To Die” failed to revive Korea’s struggling theatrical market. “No Time to Die” scored $3.30 million over the weekend, grabbing a 63% or nearly two...
MOVIES
ForexTV.com

IMAX global box office totaled $30 million to mark best October weekend ever, thanks to ‘Venom,’ ‘No Time to Die’

IMAX Corp. said it garnered $30 million in global box office receipts over the weekend to mark its strongest October weekend ever and its biggest weekend tally since December of 2019. “In the clearest sign yet that global moviegoing is back, the record-breaking results were driven by a diverse slate of blockbuster films drawing big audiences across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia,” the specialty cinema operator said in a statement. The list of films includes: Sony/Marvel’s “Venom: Let there be Carnage,” which earned $9.6 million in debut IMAX screens in North American and Russia, equal to 9.5% of the film’s overall weekend receipts. Sony/MGM’s “No Time to Die” — the first major blockbuster that was delayed due to the pandemic — earned $6.8 million across 284 IMAX screens in 50 international markets, the company said. It was the first James Bond film shot with IMAX film cameras, and scored the best IMAX opening weekend ever for the spy franchise in 24 countries worldwide, including Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, Italy, Denmark, Spain, South Africa, Ecuador, and more. The film arrives in North American IMAX theaters on Oct. 6. Cinema chains and studios are hoping the latest instalment in the Bond franchise will help revive the theater experience, coming after most blockbusters were released straight to streaming services while theaters were shuttered during the pandemic. IMAX shares were up 1.2% premarket and have gained 9.4% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
China
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Shoots Higher With $121M+ Bow; ‘Venom 2’ Sets Russia Record; ‘Dune’ Tops $100M Offshore – International Box Office

UPDATE, writethru with Bond and Dune actuals: A big and busy weekend at the international box office reaffirmed the power of theatrical as MGM/Eon/Universal’s No Time To Die bonded with audiences to the tune of $121.3M, coming in above Sunday’s estimates. In like-for-like markets at current exchange rates No Time To Die is in line with Skyfall, and just below Spectre (-15%) excluding previews. Wow! Meanwhle, Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which thrashed to a mega-debut domestically, also licked up a $13.8M start in Russia — the market’s best debut of any film during the health crisis, taking over the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Lamb’: How the Nordic Folk Horror Film Pulled Off Its Outlandish Special Effects Twist

[Editor’s note: This interview contains major spoilers for the film “Lamb.”] The latest entry in A24’s evolving canon of European folk horror is “Lamb,” the feature directorial debut of Icelandic filmmaker Valdimar Jóhannsson. In the vein of “The Witch” and a more dour “Midsommar,” Jóhannsson brings a moody sensibility to this disturbing fairy tale about a pair of shepherds, Maria and Ingvar (Noomi Rapace and Hilmir Snær Guðnason), who make a startling discovery in their barn one day: a half-human, half-lamb hybrid child. The film is a visual effects feat as the baby is performed partly by actual children, with the VFX-engineered...
MOVIES
Rottentomatoes.com

Weekend Box Office Results: No Time to Die Takes Down Venom with $56 Million Opening

We have arrived at a weekend nearly two years in the making — two and a half years if we go back to the start of production on the 25th James Bond film. But after directorial changes and several delays caused by the pandemic, No Time To Die has finally hit theaters with a lot of expectations behind the final appearance of Daniel Craig as 007. Four out of five posted critics recommend the film, which stands at 84% on the Tomatometer, and it follows the biggest opening to date since 2019 from Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Thoughts that it could possibly hit $100 million this weekend were wildly uneducated guesstimates, but let’s look at how it settled into a box office that is starting to enjoy a resurgence, if not a full renaissance.
MOVIES
boxofficepro.com

WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: No Time to Die Debuts w/ $56M Domestic, Takes in Additional $89.5M Overseas; Venom: Let There Be Carnage Drops 64% to $32M in Sophomore Frame

Following the longest-ever gap between Bond installments during the Daniel Craig era of the franchise – the result of four release-date delays amid the pandemic – No Time to Die, the actor’s final turn as 007, debuted in theaters this weekend saddled with lofty expectations. First, the good news. While...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy